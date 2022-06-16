Imphal: The Keithelmanbi Battalion of the Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) in a joint operation with Manipur Police arrested an insurgent of the proscribed group People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday, said an official.

Based on specific input, troops of Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police launched the operation which led to the apprehension, it said.

The arrested cadre was handed over to Nambol Police Station for further investigation.

In another operation, Somsai Battalion foiled liquor smuggling from Somra near Tusom village in the Ukhrul district on Wednesday.

The Assam Rifles troops intercepted one Bolero pick-up vehicle carrying illegal foreign liquor near Tusom village along the Indo-Myanmar border. The seized liquor was assessed to be worth Rs 4.38 lakhs, according to the official report.

The seized liquor along with arrested smugglers and vehicles have been handed over to Jessami Police Station for further legal action, it added.

