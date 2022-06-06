Imphal: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) declared Class 12 examination results for 2022 on Monday.
COHSEM conducted the Class 12 board exam from April 7 to May 5, 2022. This year, 28,000 students appeared in the board examinations held across 118 centres in the state.
Of the total 28,000 students, 19,629 students are from the Science stream, 8,203 from Arts stream and 568 are from the Commerce stream.
Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) can download their results and scorecard through the official website manresults.nic.in and cohsem.nic.in.
