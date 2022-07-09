The holy festival of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid, will be celebrated all around the world on July 10, 2022.

The day of Eid begins with Muslims waking up early, washing, and dressing in their finest clothes to perform the Eid prayers, followed by greeting friends, family, and neighbors.

Eid al-Adha is also a time for visiting friends and family for exchanging gifts.

Everyone greets with “Eid Mubarak,” and wishes each other a blessed Eid. The entire day is spent feasting and having quality time with your family.

Everyone prepares for the evening festivities and can be seen dressed up in their best outfit. A night barbeque is also very common during this Eid.

Here’s a list of some of the best Eid greetings to extend to your friends and family.

Happy Eid al-Adha Bakr-id wishes, messages and quotes:

Here’s sending you my greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha.

May Allah bless you with kindness, patience and love. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

On this blessed occasion of Eid, wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!

Feel the magic of Eid around you and know that the grace of God is always with you. You’ll always be surrounded by love and care. Happy Eid al-Adha!

This Eid-ul-Adha, I wish Allah’s blessings light up your life and that it is filled with happiness, peace, joy and success. Eid Mubarak!

May your sincere prayers be answered, and may you be blessed with Allah’s choicest blessings. Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

Your prayers and sacrifices will never go unanswered. On this Eid al-Adha, embrace Allah’s divine blessings with all that you have. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a very Happy Eid al-Adha. Cherish every moment of this beautiful festival and may all your dreams come true soon.

May you continue to grow wiser and more charming every day! May this Eid bring happiness in your heart and to your family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Before we ask for happiness and prosperity, we should ask for mercy. May Allah shower his mercy on us. Eid Mubarak!

Happy Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone happy holidays, stay safe and pray to your Almighty.

Eid Ul Adha is a day to reflect upon our deeds and give back to the poor and deprived. May our sacrifices be accepted by Allah! Eid Mubarak!

May you find a million reason to make your life more beautiful on this day. May the joy of Eid be multiplied a thousand times and stay with you forever. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah’s immense blessings be with you through your life in this world and in the afterlife. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak! Hope, love and laughter become a part of your life, today and everyday!

May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with loads of peace and prosperity on Eid. Have a blessed time! Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid-Ul-Adha and forever. Happy Eid Ul Adha 2022!

