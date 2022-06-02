Imphal: At least 20 pigs have reportedly died after an outbreak of African Swine Flu (ASF) in Manipur’s Kamjong district. Moreover, over 90 pigs, including gilts, were culled to prevent further spread, said the source.

The infected pigs showed symptoms of lost appetite, high fever and died after bleeding, it said.

In an notification issued by Kamjong district magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter, the outbreak of African Swine Flu is confirmed amongst the pigs in Dang’s Piggery Farming located at Grihang village.

As a preventive measure, the district magistrate has declared the affected area as controlled area under section 6 of the Preventive and Control of Infectious and Contagious Disease in Animals Act, 2009.

The district magistrate also declared the 1 km radius around Dang Farming in Grihang village as the infected zone and the 10 km radius from infected premises as surveillance zone.

The flu is suspected to have spread from neighbouring Myanmar since the village is situated at the border area.

Meanwhile, no live pig or pig feed or pork or pork products would be allowed to be taken out of or brought into the zone, said the district magistrate.

Any pigs which are infected or suspected to be infected with African Swine Flu are prohibited from taking out alive or dead, it said.

It further stated that no person is allowed to carry any pig feed or other materials, namely carcass, skin or other parts or products, of such animal which has come in contact with any animal infected or suspected to be infected from ASF.

Also, no person, organisation or institution will hold any animal market or exhibition and carry on any activity which involves grouping or gathering of pigs within the zone, it stated.

The department of veterinary and animal husbandry, Kamjong district, in collaboration with the sub-divisional magistrate/officer, Kamjong, are to take up immediate measures under the Act and as provided under National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Flu in the infected zone, it added.

