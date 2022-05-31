Imphal: In what security forces termed a major achievement, an active cadre of proscribed group People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was arrested from Sawombung Forest Gate in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Tuesday, said an official.

As per the official, based on credible intelligence input provided by Mantripukhri Battalion under the aegis of IGAR (South), Manipur police launched an operation and arrested the cadre of the banned outfit.

According to source, the arrested cadre was actively involved in extortion activities on behalf of the PREPAK outfit in the valley areas.

Meanwhile, the insurgent has been handed over to Lamlai Police Station for further investigation, it said.

