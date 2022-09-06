K-pop has taken the world by storm. If you’re not on board yet, what are you waiting for?

Thanks to toe-tapping beats, slick choreography, and trend-defining fashion, K-Pop has grown from a regional sensation to a cultural powerhouse.

From viral tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts to U.S. malls distributing the latest merchandise, K-Pop bands have become a global phenomenon.

The list might be infinite, but there are some K-Pop band names you should add to your playlist ASAP in order to get you started with some addictive jams.

Here are 10 K-Pop bands list you’ll definitely want to check out immediately.

1. BTS

Can we even talk about K-Pop without mentioning BTS? BTS is the most popular band across the globe and with good reason. Known as Bangtan Boys, they are the first artists to create history on iTunes to have eight songs hit number one in 100 countries, breaking the record for most viewers for a YouTube premiere, and crushing a U.S. stadium tour.

Wow, right? If you’ve ever chanced upon a BTS performance online, their ability to own the stage in every performance will leave you breathless

With three rappers (RM, Suga, and J-Hope) and four vocalists (Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook), strengths, struggles, and how to manage each colorful personality allows the K-pop band to have that undeniable chemistry on and off stage that we love to see.

2. Blackpink

Apart from their high-quality songs and concepts, Blackpink’s uncanny ability to capture the audience’s attention with their high-powered performance. We assure you that once you welcome Lisa, Jennie Kim, Jisoo, and Rosé into your life, it will be hard for you to let them go.

With their dynamic and bold songs plus their powerful choreography, they have made history on music charts throughout the years. Their catchy melodies and amazing choreography will feel the itching need to learn and their.

3. EXO

Remind you, that Exo comes from an EXO planet. Exo, the K-Pop band has distinguished itself in this different concept. Elements Powers Each member of EXO has different powers. By switching from hip-hop with Auto-Tune to pop rhythmic, Exo always innovates and explores new things. When you listen to them, you are forced to watch their choreographies because they are entertaining, and well adapted to their songs and concept.

4. TWICE

With cheerful tunes and groovy dance moves, TWICE sets itself apart from other K-pop groups. The girl band has officially become the first foreign female artist in history to hold a three-day concert at the Tokyo Dome. Their bold choruses and dance moves have

Even though Twice has been established as a top K-pop group by embracing a youthful image, now they have taken a darker and edgier turn.

From showcasing knit cute little stories to perfectly coordinated moves to synced formations, Twice does it all.

5. BIGBANG

If any band had a long-term and stable position in the K-Pop world, then it is Big Bang. Despite many difficulties, Big Bang has no signal of going backward. They just upgrade!

From being the FIRST Kpop group who writes their own songs to the first Korean mainstream hip-hop idols to spicing up the stage in their concerts, Bigbang broke the stereotypes in the K-pop industry.

6. Girls Generation

At a time when K-Pop’s international presence was almost unheard of, Girls Generation sparked a global phenomenon through their countless chart-topping comebacks. Named ‘The Nation’s Girl Group’ in South Korea, Girls’ Generation’s albums are filled with fun electro-pop tracks. In 2017, Billboard titled them the ‘Top K-pop Girl Group of the Past Decade’.

7. Seventeen

If we talk about “self-producing idols,” one band that shouldn’t be left out of the discourse is SEVENTEEN. Often dubbed ‘stage-breakers’, Seventeen is one of the K-Pop industry’s biggest South Korean boy bands.

Although they aren’t the first idol to self-produce, they are the ones to normalize the notion that idols should be able to showcase their artistry and be celebrated for it. Besides their music and choreography, that is not the only SEVENTEEN’s repertoire, they are known for being one of the most synchronized acts. Hence, they earned the title of being the “K-Pop Performance Powerhouse.”

8. Red Velvet

With Red Velvet, we assure you you’ll get the best of both worlds: the sweet and the spicy, the red and the velvet. The girl group’s most striking feature is how they alternate between ‘Red’ which represents vivid and upbeat and ‘Velvet’ (matured, sexy and toned-down).

9. GOT7

If you haven’t heard of GOT7, the group consists of the leader JB, Jr., Mark, Jackson, Youngjae, Bambam, and Yugyeom.

Besides being musically talented, their acrobatic movements including backflips, spins, and jumps, sets them apart from other K-pop bands. From snapbacks to good lookers to high-top sneakers to their synchronized choreography, they know how to rock it on and off the stage.

10. NCT

Music has no boundaries. This is what NCT has proved. This globalised K-pop band is experimental with their music and they are not afraid of trying new genres. From Taeyong’s creativity to Doyoung’s Instagram Game strong to Haechan’s Love for Sunflowers to Johnny’s fashion evaluation, NCT is a full-packaged group and we ensure you that you will fall in love with them.

Now that you’re already tempted to get an insight into the K-Pop universe, we can definitely relate that it’s a universe that you enter and never leave. One of the best things about listening to K-Pop is that there are multiple flavors of music to choose from. From tracks that are jazzy, hip-hop-infused, dubstep, and R&B, all are unique in their own way.

