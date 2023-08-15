India logs 22 new Covid cases

New Delhi: India logged 22 fresh coronavirus infections in a day while the active cases were recorded at 1,452, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.
The death toll has been recorded at 5,31,922, the data updated at 8 am stated. The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,96,335).
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,62,961 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
Also Read | How your genes may determine whether you can be an endurance athlete
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam flood: Nearly 46,000 people hit in 5 districts
- Meghalaya: Atleast 15 children fall ill during Independence Day parade
- India logs 22 new Covid cases
- 150 students from Manipur enrolled in Delhi’s govt schools: Kejriwal
- Sikkim to present ‘Shravan Kumar’ award on Independence Day next year
- Muted Independence Day celebrations in Manipur, Imphal roads wear deserted look