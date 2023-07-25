Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IITG) is implementing the National Education Policy, 2020 in a phased manner to boost holistic learning and nurture student innovations, an official of the institute said on Monday.
The premier institute aims at providing ample opportunities for its students for holistic development and is working towards achieving the targets set under the framework of NEP-2020, IITG’s Officiating Director Prof Parameswar K Iyer said at a press conference here.
”The NEP 2020 has set up the base for streamlining several progressive objectives, which is expected to help achieve academic and research excellence in the institutes of higher education,” he said.
The education policy aims at setting up a workforce to fulfil the needs of an enlightened, conscious, knowledgeable and skilled nation capable of identifying and solving its own problems for long-term sustainability, he said.
”We are implementing NEP-2020 in phases to make sure that the best practices can be included in our curriculum in the most efficient way possible,” Iyer said.
IITG has implemented key features of the NEP 2020 through various initiatives, and these include multidisciplinary academic centres and schools to ensure quality education is delivered to all, he said.
The education policy emphasises on training and preparing professionals in cutting-edge areas that are fast gaining prominence, he said.
”The institute’s flexible curriculum provides an option for undergraduate students to spend one full semester at industries and research laboratories for internships or project work.
“Similarly, an internship is an option for post-graduate students, and on the entrepreneurial front, initiatives related to the introduction of techno-entrepreneurship and small business development programmes for students have been included in the curriculum,” Iyer added.
Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Guwahati Director Prof Gautam Barua said that the vision and provisions of NEP are so ”vast and holistic” that all its provisions can be expected to be fully operationalised by 2040.
The press conference was jointly held by both IITG and IIITG in the run-up to the third anniversary of the NEP-2020 on July 29 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam at New Delhi, coinciding with the policy’s anniversary.
