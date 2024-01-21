Tezpur Uni celebrates 31st Foundation Day

Guwahati: Tezpur University marked its 31st Foundation Day on January 21, featuring the presence of Prof. Virander Singh Chauhan, Padma Shri awardee, a renowned Indian scientist, and former Chairman of both the University Grants Commission and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council.
Prof. Chauhan highlighted the university’s transformative journey in his oration, emphasising its commitment to societal progress and academic excellence. He underscored the privilege of higher education and the responsibility of universities to provide quality education.
Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, commended the university’s development and outlined its dedication to education, research, international collaborations, and ongoing projects. He shared the impressive publication record for the year and unveiled plans for 13 new departments and a Centre for Defence Studies.
The university felicitated notable alumni, including Chayan Dutta for overseeing the Chandrayan-3 mission and Janmejoy Sarkar for contributions to India’s space mission ADITYA-L1. Reema Borah received an award for her film, ‘Anunaad – the Resonance.’ Additionally, faculty, researchers, and students were honoured for their achievements, and Dr. Juri Dutta donated Rs. 50,000/- to the alumni fund.
The Vice Chancellor inaugurated a 100 feet high mast National Flag as part of the Foundation Day celebrations. The event showcased the university’s achievements and future aspirations.
