IIT Guwahati hosts Entrepreneurship & Rural Dvp Conclave '24

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati in association with the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar (IIT Ropar) and Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Centre organised a four-day Entrepreneurship and Rural Development Conclave Guwahati (ERDC) 2024 which concluded on Friday at the IIT Guwahati campus.

ERDC Guwahati 2024 is set to play a pivotal role in fostering rural development through the establishment of rural entrepreneurship projects. Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria graced the inaugural session.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Empowering our nation through skill development is essential to build confidence and upliftment of our people. Recognizing the abundant talent and brilliance within our people, we should be vocal for local initiative. The untapped manpower in the northeast holds the key to increased production and economic growth. By fostering skilled communities in our villages and changing the mindset we lay the foundation for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.”



The Conclave included multiple conferences on ‘Need of Entrepreneurship Development’ at schools for school principals, gram panchayat representatives, college principals/directors and students. It was designed to create a platform to bring all the stakeholders so that a change can be brought for the development and transformation of the country.

Speaking during the event, Jayanta Malla Baruah, Minister of Assam Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, said, “Rural population is our biggest strength. We need to transform the mindset by empowering rural youth through skill education and transforming job seekers into job creators. The establishment of a skill university in Assam, training 10,000 students, reflects our commitment to rural development and a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.”



Speaking during the ERDC 2024 event, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam highlighted the importance of such platforms where entrepreneurship and rural development can merge and be promoted.

During the event, notable dignitaries in attendance included CBSE Regional Officer, Guwahati, Lakhan Lal Meena, Head of ERDC, Chetan Sahore. and President Vidya Bharti Assam, Dr Dibyajyoti Mahanta among others.

Delivering the welcome address, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati envisions a vibrant Northeast, thriving on entrepreneurship and rural development. Our commitment is to empower young farmers and students, fulfilling our social responsibility to uplift the nation and work towards a Viksit Bharat. Through initiatives like Research Parks and Incubation Centers, we aim to make India the most innovative country by encouraging a focus on basic science among our students.”

During the concluding session of the event students from IIT Guwahati and school students took a pledge to be Job creators instead of Job Seekers.

ERDC 2024 aims for the formation of actionable plans that promise a sustainable impact. The conclave provided networking opportunities for the participants with successful entrepreneurs and stakeholders enhancing collaboration, setting the stage for future initiatives. The event showcased a commitment to build supportive ecosystems for entrepreneurship at the grassroots level, reinforcing IIT Guwahati’s dedication to drive positive change in rural communities.

