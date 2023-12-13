Assam govt converts 1,281 madrasas into regular schools

Guwahati: The Department of School Education in Assam issued an official notification on December 13, announcing the renaming of 1,281 ME (Madrasa Education) madrasas to ME Schools.
SEBA (Board of Secondary Education Assam) has been responsible for the conversion of these government and provincialised madrasas into regular schools.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu provided details regarding the list of schools on social media platform X.
This notification represents a notable change in the naming convention of these educational institutions, emphasising the government’s commitment to promoting uniformity and inclusivity within the education system in Assam.
Earlier this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said he intended to shut all the madrasas (Islamic religious schools) in the state.
