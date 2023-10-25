Assam: North East Frontier Railways cancel few trains

Guwahati: In view of the post non-interlocking and non-interlocking works, the North East Frontier Railway, cancelled a few trains operating at Boko, Bamunigaon, Singra and Dhupdhara stations under Rangiya Division, Assam.
A railway officer informed that train no 15417 (Alipurduar Jn– Silghat Town) Rajya Rani Express commencing journey on October 27 and train no 15418 (Silghat Town – Alipurduar Jn) Rajya Rani Express commencing journey on October 28 will remain cancelled.
To rationalise the movement of other trains, the official said that it was decided to revise the timings of train no 04653/04654 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar – New Jalpaiguri) Special and train no 05616/05615 (Guwahati – Udaipur City – Guwahati) Special.
Train no 04654 (Amritsar – New Jalpaiguri) Special operated on every Wednesday with revised timings from October 25 will depart from Amritsar at 08:40 hours and arrive at New Jalpaiguri at 17:45 hours.
Train no 04653 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar) Special will operate on every Friday with revised timings from October 27 and the train will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 06:45 hours and arrive at Amritsar at 16:20 hours.
Train no 05616 (Guwahati – Udaipur City) Special will operate with revised timings on October 29 and will depart from Guwahati at 18:00 hours and arrive at Udaipur City at 13:45 hours.
Train no 05615 (Udaipur City – Guwahati) Special will operate with revised timings on November 1. The train will depart from Udaipur City at 13:45 hours and arrive at Guwahati at 23:30 hours.
The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and through NTES and notified in social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers have been advised to verify the details before undertaking their journey.
