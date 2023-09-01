Assam: NFR upgrades coaches of Guwahati–Barmer–Guwahati train

Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Thursday announced that the coaches of train No. 15632/15631 Guwahati–Barmer–Guwahati weekly express have been upgraded to modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches, equipped with state of the art features.
Member of Parliament Queen Oja flagged off the train with LHB rake from Guwahati Railway Station on August 31. Senior railway officials other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
The newly converted LHB train 15632 Guwahati-Barmer-Guwahati Express will depart from Guwahati every Thursday at 10:40 hrs. It will cover a distance of 2453 kms in 45 hours, at an average speed of approximately 50 km/hr. Enroute, the train will run via Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon Jn, New Alipurduar Jn, New Jalpaiguri Jn, Katihar Jn, Mokama, Kanpur Central, Agra fort, Jaipur Jn, Degana Jn, Merta road, Jodhpur. The train will consist of 22 LHB Design Coaches, which includes 1 AC 2 tier, 5 AC 3 tier, 12 Sleeper, 1 Second Class and 1 Pantry Car apart from 2 Power Cars.
According to a press release, LHB coaches have the advantages of being more spacious and comfortable with augmented passenger amenities for a hassle-free journey from safety point of view. The Hydraulic shock absorber and improved suspension system of LHB coaches ensures greater riding comfort for the passengers compared to conventional rakes, NFR stated. Each coach has “Modular Interiors” that integrate lighting into the ceiling and luggage racks and wider windows. All LHB coaches are equipped with a Controlled Discharge Bathroom System and Bio-toilets, which are environmentally friendly as compared to ICF coaches, the statement added.
In order to provide a safer, faster and more comfortable travelling experience to the public, the Indian Railways decided to convert the Guwahati – Barmer – Guwahati Express into a modern LHB rake, NFR explained.
