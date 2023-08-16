Research team transforms skin cells into stem cells in major breakthrough

Guwahati: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) and Christian Medical College, Vellore, have made a breakthrough in regenerative medicine.
Led by Dr. Rajkumar Thummer, the research team has developed a method for transforming ordinary human skin cells into pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).
Stem cells are essential in the body’s biological processes, as they give rise to specialised cell types that form organs and tissues.
According to a statement released by IIT Guwahati, the researchers have found a way to harness the potential of stem cells by converting ordinary cells like skin or blood cells into iPSCs. These iPSCs can then be manipulated to develop into various adult cell types, potentially revolutionising medical treatments. One major advantage is their ability to create patient-specific cells that can be transplanted without the risk of immune rejection.
Building upon the work of Professor Shinya Yamanaka, who received the Nobel Prize in 2012 for demonstrating the conversion of mature cells into iPSCs through gene manipulation, the team has developed an integration-free method by introducing specific genes into skin cells, effectively reprogramming them into iPSCs.
The resulting iPSCs are versatile and genetically stable, capable of differentiating into a range of body cell types while retaining their original genetic makeup. They were found to be free of bacterial contamination, enhancing their potential for safe clinical applications.
The results from this achievement can be further utilised in therapeutic purposes. iPSCs can be guided to become specific cell types for treating conditions like diabetes, leukemia, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and more.
The collaboration between IIT Guwahati and CMC Vellore aligns with the Indian government’s support for stem cell research. The breakthrough not only fosters local research but also encourages collaborations with national and international institutions.
The research findings have been published in the journal Stem Cell Research, authored by a team led by Dr. Rajkumar P. Thummer and including other researchers from IIT-G and CMC Vellore.
