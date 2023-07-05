IIT Guwahati to launch online BSc course in Data Science, AI on Coursera

Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is launching an online Bachelor of Science degree course in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on a leading learning platform, a release said on Tuesday.
The online degree on the learning platform, Coursera, will prepare learners for high-paying and fast-growing careers in data science and artificial intelligence (AI), it said.
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 emphasises the need for training and preparing professionals in cutting-edge areas that are fast gaining prominence, such as machine learning, AI, and big data analysis for enhancing the employability of the youth.
According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023, tech roles, including AI and machine learning specialists, data analysts, and data scientists, are expected to grow by more than 30 per cent by 2028.
To meet this demand and implement NEP 2020 recommendations, IIT Guwahati is opening up access to the complete online degree programme through multiple admissions pathways, the release said.
Anyone after Class 12 or its equivalent, with mathematics as a compulsory subject, can apply and applications for the course will open on July 19. Classes are scheduled to start in October this year.
Those eligible and registered for JEE Advanced (in any year) will get direct admission, while those without it can complete an online course and gain entry based on their performance, it added.
The course also offers multiple exit options.
Students will receive job placement support from IIT-Guwahati and access to skill-based recruitment platform, Coursera Hiring Solutions, the release said.
“This programme teaches students the digital skills they need to thrive in the modern workforce. They graduate knowing how to implement the latest AI and data science techniques in any field, setting them up for success in their careers,” said Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, officiating director of IIT Guwahati.
Marni Baker Stein, the chief content officer of Coursera, said, “We are honoured to expand our partnership with IIT-Guwahati, enabling learners across the globe to earn a degree from one of India’s best institutions that prepares them for high-demand roles.”
Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners.
