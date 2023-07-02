Google Assam news and you will see stories about floods right now. The annual onset of monsoons has brought along a deluge that has now impacted over 4 lakh people. But amid the deluge, is a crippling water shortage, especially in urban jungles like Guwahati, and for now, it seems the problems are here to stay.
The story of Usha Devi, a 55-year-old woman from Pub Madhav Deb Nagar, Maligaon, Guwahati, will resonate with thousands of residents of Guwahati. Every day, she makes at least 4-5 trips (300-350 metres downhill and uphill each) fetching water from a community well for her family of six: two sons, one daughter, and two grandchildren. She had undergone an operation on her hip on 13 May, but the lack of water supply in her area forced her to do this every day.
“One of my sons (25 years) works as a painter and the other (30 years) as a......
