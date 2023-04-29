GUWAHATI: The Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) and Oil India Limited (OIL) on Saturday signed an agreement for a joint venture (JV) private limited company with the mandate to lay, build and operate city natural gas distribution networks in parts of Assam and Tripura to start with.
The JV company, with the Assam government-owned AGCL having 51 per cent of share equity and OIL retaining the remaining 49 per cent, shall, apart from building local natural gas grids and providing piped natural gas to domestic and commercial establishments in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Darrang, Udalguri, Sonitpur and Biswanath Chariali and a few districts of Tripura for the time being, shall also set-up numerous compressed natural gas (CNG) stations.
Speaking at the ceremonial signing programme held at Janata Bhawan here, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that the agreement between AGCL and OIL would provide a thrust to the ongoing process of industrial development in the state for the past couple of years.
The chief minister added the JV company, with an authorised share capital of Rs 500 crore and initial paid-up capital of Rs 100 crore, would prove to be a milestone in the strengthening of the state’s economy in the days to come.
Sarma further expressed hope that the JV company would support the state’s endeavour to transition towards a greener fuel-based economy, in sync with the central government’s Northeast Hydrocarbon Vision 2030.
The chief minister also expressed his gratitude towards Oil India Limited for the latter’s role in the state’s economic growth for the past several decades.
He lauded the OIL management for reinvesting a part of its earnings in Assam and other parts of the Northeast through initiatives such as the agreement signed today.
Sarma also praised OIL for its foray into novel energy territories such as solar energy production, among others.
Assam Industries minister Bimal Bora, public health engineering department minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, AGCL chairman Bolin Chetia and OIL chairman and managing director Ranjit Rath and other officials were present at the signing ceremony.
It may be recalled that in May 2018, seven districts of Assam and Tripura in the Northeast were included in the 86 geographical areas offered in the ninth round of bidding for City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
In Assam, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup in Brahmaputra Valley and the three districts — Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj of Barak Valley — have been included.
In Tripura, West Tripura and Gomati districts have been included in the geographical areas for bidding, he said.
