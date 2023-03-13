Asian Kho Kho championship in Assam from March 20

Guwahati: The fourth Asian Kho Kho Championship for men and women is scheduled to be held in Assam from March 20-23.
More than 800 players and officials from 12 countries will participate in the four-day event that will be held in Tamulpur in Bodoland Territorial Region, its chief Promode Boro, who is also the chairman of Assam Kho Kho Association, told reporters here on Sunday.
The event is being organised by the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and hosted by the Assam Kho Kho Association (AKKA) with support from the BTR council and the state government.
Besides India, the other participating countries are Bangladesh, Bhutan, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea and Sri Lanka.
“We are happy to announce that the preparation for the event is almost completed. We are thankful to the KKFI for giving us this opportunity,” Boro added.
