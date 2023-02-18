Guwahati: The prime accused in the Purabi Dairy distributor Ranjit Bora murder case, Shah Alom Talukdar alias Jitu Talukdar was reportedly killed in an encounter with the police at a house near Amsing Jorabat in the wee hours of Saturday.

Talukdar fled from police custody on February 16 when he was brought to the house of one person named Bhupen das at Batahghuli for conducting a search operation where he had reportedly hidden the MM pistol used in the crime.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Shah Alom Talukdar (37) was brought dead to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) on February 18 at 5:46 am. He received two bullet injuries in the chest. The entry of the first bullet was found at the left side of the chest and an exit wound at the back of his chest. The second entry wound was found at the right lateral side of the chest and the exit wound at the left lateral side of the chest,” said an official of GMCH.

“However, the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after post-mortem,” he said.

“We got the information that Shah Alom Taluakdar was hiding at a house in Amsing Jorabat and our team reached there to find him. Upon seeing the team, Shah Alom opened fire, to which the police retaliated in self-defence,” said a senior police official of the city Police Commissionerate.

“He was found unconscious with two bullet wounds in his chest and a pistol in his hand,” the official said.

“The body was brought to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) by Hitesh Basumatary, Sub Inspector of the Satgaon Police Station, where the doctor declared him brought dead,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

After Talukdar escaped police custody on February 16, a show cause notice was issued to the officer-in-charge of Satgaon police asking him to explain how he had escaped.

After his arrest from the Satgaon area on February 4, Saha Alom was initially kept at the Dispur police station and later shifted to the Satgaon police station for further investigation of the case.

An owner of a private school, Exel Academy in Panjabari area, Shah Alom Talukdar is the son of Abdul Karim Talukdar and a permanent resident of Dampur village under the Hajo police station in Kamrup district.

He has been staying at a rented accommodation at House No 66 of Amritpur under Satgaon police station in Guwahati for the past 10 years.

On February 10, Shah Alam “acted” to die by suicide while he was inside the lockup at Dispur police station.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to reports, Talukdar broke a toilet mug and tried to cut his hand. He was later rushed for a medical examination.

“He is a dreaded killer and his suicide ploy was a drama,” the official said.

On February 6, the Dispur Police got custody of Shah Alam Talukdar for seven days.

He was the mastermind of the six-member gang who had planned and plotted the murder of the Guwahati-based businessman Ranjit Bora in front of ICICI Bank at Panjabari on November 21, 2022.

As per reports, Shah Alam had illegally occupied the building of an elderly couple for running his school Excel Academy in Panjabari.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Two bike-borne assailants shot dead Ranjit Bora on his way to deposit Rs 2.45 lakh in ICCI Bank at Punjabari around 11.55 am on November 21, 2022.

Talukdar was in the back seat of the bike and fired at Ranjit Bora. There was another accused Sujjal Ali who rode the black Hero Glamour bike to commit the crime.

Talukdar led a six-member gang that has also been involved in several heinous crimes in and around Guwahati city.

The gang robbed Rs 3,04,420 from Sanjib Medhi when he was going to deposit the amount at Bank of Baroda, GS Road branch at Paltanbazar at 12.40 pm on January 19, 2022. Two bike-borne miscreants committed the crime. A case under section 392 of IPC has been pending for disposal at Paltaanbazar police station in this regard.

The same gang was also involved in a robbery case at Satgaon on February 21, 2019. Two motorcycle-borne unknown youths robbed gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh from a person named Prasenjit Madak.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The gang was also involved in a robbery of Rs 11 lakh from the shop of Amir Ali Pradhani of Mukalmua. The gang also robbed Rs 31 lakh from a businessman Ranjit Nath from Changsari in Kamrup district on February 5, 2022.

They committed the crime when the businessman was travelling in a Bolero vehicle from his residence to the FCI office, Changsari. A case under section 365/395 of IPC has been registered in this connection.

Also Read | Assam: Prime accused in Ranjit Bora murder case escapes police custody

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









