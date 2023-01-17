Assam: Farmer's son selected for prestigious model UN conferences

Silchar: A youth from Karimganj district in Assam’s Barak Valley has been selected to participate in the three-day Asia World International Model United Nations conference in New Delhi, taking place from January 20 to 22, 2023.

Nripendra Das, a youth from Fakua village near Son Beel in the Karimganj South assembly constituency, has also been selected to attend another conference in Bangkok, Thailand, taking place from April 28 to May 1.

Talking to EastMojo on Tuesday, an elated Nripendra expressed his excitement and happiness upon being selected for the event. “I am extremely thrilled. I believe this will be a great experience,” he said.

He added that he hopes his achievement will inspire other young people from his community to step forward and contribute to the progress and development of society and the nation.

When asked if he had applied to participate in the events in New Delhi and Thailand where he was selected, Nripendra stated that he was given membership by the International Global Network during a global summit on environmental issues held in Bali, Indonesia in 2019, and since then he has been contacted from different places for conferences and meetings on various subjects.

Nripendra, who was also selected as a delegate at the Best Diplomats United Nations Simulation Conference held in Dubai from May 27 to 30, 2022, undertook a nationwide journey on a bicycle between December 2020 and May 2021 to spread the message of the ‘Clean India’ campaign and ‘Rape-Free India’.

During his tour, he visited several places including Shillong, Guwahati, Siliguri, Darjeeling, Sikkim, Kolkata, Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Ahmedabad, Uttarkhand, Leh, and Ladakh, among others. He also met Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who praised his initiative and assured help in his future endeavours of spreading awareness on important issues.

Nripendra completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts from Assam University in 2019 and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Social Work at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong. He hopes to work with a global organization and inspire people in the future.

He completed his HSLC and HS from Fakuagram Higher Secondary School in 2014 and 2016 respectively. His father Haribhakta Das is a farmer by profession, and his mother Jyotsnarani Das is a homemaker. His sister is a student, and his two brothers Ajit Kumar Das and Ratan Kumar Das are daily wage earners.

