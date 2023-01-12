Tinsukia: A team of Bordumsa police intercepted three vehicles and seized a huge consignment of illicit liquor in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday during an operation near the Assam-Arunachal border,

The police also recovered cash worth Rs 86 lakh during the search operation.

Altogether 8 persons, including a minor, have been detained in connection with the case.

Deputy superintendent of police Partha Pratim Duarah, who led the operation, said, “Based on reliable inputs, an operation was launched near Dirak area under Bordumsa police station in Tinsukia district against the transportation of illicit liquor from Arunachal to Assam. During the operation, three vehicles, including one truck, Rs 86 lakh, and 603 cartoons of liquor were seized.”

“We apprehended three persons – Rajesh Chetry, a resident of Tinsukia town, driver Pradip Khawas, and Jitendra Yadav, who hails from Bihar – during the operation,” Duarah said.

Based on further interrogation another person named Chandra Prakash Chand, who is a resident of Tezu in Arunachal Pradesh, has been detained for questioning, he added.

“The driver of the truck identified as Agur Ali was detained. A minor who was accompanying the driver was also detained. Omprakash Das, hailing from Muzaffarpur in Bihar and Bhupendra Singh, an alleged liquor supplier and a native of Uttarakhand, were also detained by the team,” Duarah added.

The deputy superintendent of police said further investigation is underway. “The source of liquor, the purchaser, and the person who owns the huge amount of liquor are being investigated and we cannot confirm anything as of now,” he added.

