Guwahati: On the first day of placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati launched on December 1, a total of 168 offers were made by 46 companies. Of these, two offers were from international firms.
The highest international offer was made for Rs 2.4 crore and the highest domestic offer was worth Rs 1.1 crore.
Phase 1 of placements is expected to continue till December 15.
A total of 1,269 students and 264 companies have registered for placements. The companies will be recruiting for a total of 470 profiles. As many as 78 start-ups have also registered along with 5 Public Sector Undertakings for this year’s campus placements.
The big recruiters on the first day were Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product.
