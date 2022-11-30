Assam: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Numaligarh Refinery

Guwahati: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju visited the Numaligarh Refinery project site and took stock of ongoing work including the mega refinery expansion.

He was received at the central control room by the managing director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan.

The Union Minister was briefed about refinery operations, interlocks and alarms and was given a glimpse of the wax packaging process.

Later, the minister visited the Assam Bio-Refinery Project site where a first-of-its-kind 2G Bio-Refinery is being implemented with bamboo biomass as feedstock.

Rijiju was accorded a warm welcome by the CMD of Oil India Limited Dr R Rath upon his arrival at Numaligarh Refinery Township on November 27.

The union minister also reviewed the performance of NRL and OIL.

