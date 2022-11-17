Assam: CM Himanta releases theme song ahead of Lachit Divas

Guwahati: Ahead of the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Borphukan in Delhi, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma released a theme song based on the legendary commander.
The theme song has been composed by Assam’s popular singer-actor Zubeen Garg.
“The Assam government has planned a district-wise programme from November 18 onwards and also several events planned in the run-up to the main event,” said Sarma during a press conference.
Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the concluding ceremony in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to be present at the event.
“We are all geared up to make the celebration of Lachit Borphukan’s 400th birth anniversary a memorable event. Launched official theme song of Lachit Divas sung by youth icon Zubeen Garg whose mellifluous voice has raised the spirit of patriotism,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.
Lachit Borphukan was a commander and councillor of the erstwhile Ahom kingdom, present-day Assam. He was known for his leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat which prevented the invasion of the Mughal forces.
