With the proliferation of LHB coaches, the old coaches of Indian Railways are being pulled out from service. These old train coaches, whose operations are discontinued by the Railways, have been utilised for coach restaurants.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has also initiated to convert some of its old train coaches, which are not fit for use, by modifying them into restaurants. N. F. Railway has already opened one such coach restaurant at Katihar and another one is also ready to make operational at New Jalpaiguri station area. Works for setting up of 15 more such restaurants at various locations over the five divisions have also been finalised.

Setting up of two coach restaurants, one each in Darjeeling and Jogbani of Katihar division have been finalised. In Alipurduar division, setting up of seven coach restaurants, one each at New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Madarihat, Lataguri, Chalsa, Raja Bhat Khawa and New Mal has been finalised. Setting up of coach restaurants at Rangiya and Rangapara North of Rangiya division; three coach restaurants in Lumding division, two in Guwahati and one in Diphu; and one in New Tinsukia of Tinsukia division has been finalised.

Moreover, 43 locations over N. F. Railway have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants. They are being planned and works are under progress at 6 locations in Katihar, 8 in Alipurduar, 14 in Rangiya, 11 in Lumding and 4 in Tinsukia divisions.

The coach restaurants are being designed with aesthetic and beautifully heritage look for attraction of travellers. People can enjoy with family and friends to have ecstatic feeling while getting experience of dining in train coaches. There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at these restaurants.

Apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways, this initiative of N. F. Railway is expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers.

