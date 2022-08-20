Assam: Fire breaks out in Bhangagarh area of Guwahati

Guwahati: Fire broke out in a shop under the Bhangagarah flyover on Saturday morning after a biryani outlet situated on the ground floor of a complex caught fire due to the bursting of 2 LPG cylinders.

The fire rose to the 1st floor causing severe damage to the shops and also the street vendors nearby.

The fire brigade reached within 15 mins following the police officers from Bhangagarah police station.

5 vehicles from the fire brigade department were deployed.

“After hearing a huge burst the people started running and we saw a huge fire that went out of control in the biryani shop” street vendors said

“No casualties have been reported till now and we are investigating the matter how it was caused.” Police said

