Guwahati: Fire broke out in a shop under the Bhangagarah flyover on Saturday morning after a biryani outlet situated on the ground floor of a complex caught fire due to the bursting of 2 LPG cylinders.
The fire rose to the 1st floor causing severe damage to the shops and also the street vendors nearby.
The fire brigade reached within 15 mins following the police officers from Bhangagarah police station.
5 vehicles from the fire brigade department were deployed.
“After hearing a huge burst the people started running and we saw a huge fire that went out of control in the biryani shop” street vendors said
“No casualties have been reported till now and we are investigating the matter how it was caused.” Police said
Also Read | Assam: Transport minister travels by night bus as part of inspection
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 2024 LS polls will be walkover for BJP if Kejriwal pitted against Modi: Assam CM
- Mumbai police get threat messages warning ’26/11-like’ attack and plan to ‘blow up’ city
- Political parties duty-bound to participate in elections: Nagaland govt spokespersons
- Arunachal logs 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero death
- Assam: Fire breaks out in Bhangagarh area of Guwahati
- ‘Good’ posture vs ‘bad’ posture vs back pain: They are unrelated