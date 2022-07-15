Guwahati: As many as 161 human trafficking cases were registered in Assam in the last year with 123 traffickers arrested and 279 victims rescued, including 110 children.

These telling facts were revealed by A.Y.V. Krishna, additional director general of police, CID, Assam, during a meeting of stakeholders on women and child safety-related issues here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Recalling the steps taken by Assam Police to deal with crimes against women and children, the ADGP, CID spoke about setting up a division headed by an SP rank officer in the CID headquarters for monitoring heinous crimes against women and children and setting up special cells for women in 11 districts in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as a multi-agency approach with an aim to provide legal, psychological and counselling to women victims.

In this regard, the Assam government had recently signed an MoU with TISS.

“Special juvenile police units are now operational in all districts headed by a DSP/ASP with a child welfare officer in each police station,” Krishna said.

“Women help desks are functional across 320 police stations, exclusive training programmes for more than 1330 police officers have been conducted by CID in the last two years and a family-counselling centre has been started at CID Headquarters. Besides, a Sishu Mitra Resource Centre has been set up in collaboration with UNICEF and anti-human trafficking units have been set up in all districts,” he added.

Speakers at the meeting also stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach to effectively combat and curb crimes against women and children in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Assam director-general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta reiterated that the state police was determined and committed to fight against crimes against women and children.

Mahanta stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach in order to effectively combat and tackle the menace.

The meeting was organised by CID, Assam, with the objective of developing a mechanism of convergence among the stakeholders, namely the police, various government departments such as social welfare, education, labour, judicial, health and other government organisations like the State Commission for Women, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, NGOs and educational institutes.

“The stakeholders need to work in close coordination for a synergistic approach to address the issues related to women and children safety,” the DGP said.

Participating as guest of honour, Hemaprabha Barthakur, chairperson, State Commission for Women, stressed the need for a multipronged approach and elaborated the steps taken by the commission in recent times to combat crimes against women and children.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

She appreciated the efforts of the Assam Police in this regard and stated that all the stakeholders would have to work tirelessly to provide protection to women and children.

On the occasion, a “Handbook for Investigating Officers of Crimes against Women and Children”, compiled by CID Assam, was also launched by the dignitaries.

The book is a one-stop guide for all the investigating and supervisory officers and will help improve the quality of the investigation.

The meeting concluded with the stakeholders pledging to make equal efforts for making positive changes in their approach towards dealing with issues related to women and children.

Also read | Assam: Two years after oilfield disaster, bitter harvest in Baghjan

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









