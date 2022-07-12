Tinsukia: The house of one of the accused in the alleged Vineet Bagaria suicide case, Baidullah Khan, was demolished by the Dibrugarh district administration on Tuesday morning.

The development comes a day after the officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station Bularam Terong was transferred for negligence in duty amidst growing demand for stringent action against the errant officials.

Vineet, 32, allegedly hanged himself at his Shani Mandir residence almost a week after he filed a written police complaint against the culprits, which the police did not register. A day later, the victim’s father sent a whatsapp message to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police in Dibrugarh, seeking police protection for his family while sharing recording of the threats they had received.

Kailash Bagaria, father of the deceased said, “In my eye, the bigger culprits are Dibrugarh police station OC, superintendent of police and deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh. The transfer of OC is a mere eyewash. Had they acted and did their duty honestly, Vineet would have been with us today.”

“These officers should be sacked from duty as they have blood of an innocent boy on their hands. I will call this a murder, not suicide. The circumstances, repeated threatening and failure of state machinery to hear our plea and provide security led to the tragic incident,” he added.

Bagaria said, “I demand “justice for Vineet.”

“Till the time the officers responsible for neglecting their duty are not tried in the court of law, justice cannot be meted out. And chances of a similar incident happening with some other Vineet in another part of the state cannot be ruled out,” he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the grief-stricken family and sought an apology. Talking to the media, he conceded failure on part of the district administration.

According to sources, the district administration, with the help of police, bulldozed the two-storeyed residence of Baidullah Khan at Ghoramara under Lahowal police station in Dibrugarh district.

A notice dated July 8 pasted outside the residence read: “In pursuance of Assam Panchayat Act, 1994 it appears that you have not taken requisite permission from Moderkhat Gaon Panchayat under Lahowal dev block, before construction for your two-storey house building located at Rongpuria, Near Ghoramora Bazar. Therefore, you are required to show cause as to why appropriate legal action should not be taken against you within 3 (three) days of receipt of this,” the notice signed by BDO, Lahowal development block, read.

Questions are being raised as to why the Lahowal BDO acted only after the case spiralled into a major incident and did not see the illegal construction at the time it was taking place without permission.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Sharma – the alleged mastermind named in the video shot by Vineet before he died by suicide – is still at large.

However, special director general of police (law and order) GP Singh, deputy commissioner of Dibrugarh Biswajit Pegu could not be contacted for further information on the incident.

