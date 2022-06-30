Changkhati (Merapani): Child prodigy Nabajit Narzary, who won the national dance reality show Dance India Dance (DID) Lil Masters Season-5, was accorded a rousing welcome at his village at Changkhati in Assam’s Golaghat district on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival, Nabajit was taken to a community temple where he offered prayers. Thereafter, a community felicitation and reception programme was held at the Rajhuwa Bhawan. He arrived at the Guwahati LGBI Airport on Monday midnight and went to Kokrajhar on Tuesday.

The dance enthusiast was felicitated at the Korajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) Indoor stadium in Korajhar on Tuesday.

He was felicitated with an aronai (a traditional Bodo community scarf) and citation by All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary.

Organised by the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) central committee in association with the Kokrajhar district committee, the event was attended by several civil society organisations of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), including the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), United Bodo Peoples’ Organisation (UBPO) and ruling political party UPPL.

The UPPL felicitated DID winner with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council Ranjit Basumatary felicitated Narzary with an aarnoi and announced that the BTC administration will honour the dancing star with ‘Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Cultural Award 2022’ that carries a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh along with citation

Several community organisations also felicitated Narzary. The All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) Doyang Sarupani Simanta Co-ordination Committee felicitated Narzary with a thaka shawl, gorkha cap, khukuri and a citation.

Kumar Limboo, President of AAGSU regional co-ordination unit, congratulated him and said that Nabajit will inspire many such talents of the state. “It’s a matter of pride that Nabajit brought glory to the backward Sarupani Sisupani area of Golaghat by dint of his extreme hardwork and firm determination. I am glad that thousands cutting across communities are attending this felicitation function which is itself historic in our region. I wish him more success in his life.”

Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) Chairman Gambaru Musahary, Dy CEM Romeo P Narzary, Executive Member (EM) Pradip Swargiary, UBPO Gen Secy Pitamber Brahma, social worker Nilkanta Basumatary, office bearers and members of ABSU Golaghat district and all regional committees attended and felicitated the little dancing champion.

Members of the All Bodo Women Welfare Federation (ABWWF) welcomed Nabajit with a traditional Bodo group dance.

Nabajit’s father Upen Narzary said, “It’s not just Nabajit’s victory but also identity of the Bodo community and people of Assam at a national platform. This victory wouldn’t have been possible without the support of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and the people of Assam, so a big thank you to all.”

Nabajit’s dancing coach Deepika Majhi from the D Speed Dance Academy, Bokajan was also felicitated.

9-year-old Nabajit, who hails from Changkhati in Assam’s Golaghat district under Merapani PS, is well-known for freestyle, hip hop, and contemporary dancing styles. He defeated finalists Sagar, Appun, Adhyashree and Rishita, who were in the top 5, to emerge as winner of the dance reality show.

“Every contestant in the final was so strong that I never thought I’d have a chance. This looks like my dreams and my dance teachers’ dreams have just come true. It’s unbelievable for me,” the young dancer said.

Sharing that his stint in the reality show was a learning experience, he hanked his captain Vaibhav for pushing him to do better. “Vaibhav sir was the best thing that could happen to me on the show. He not only worked on my strength but also got me to try newer genres, and even stunts that helped me impress judges and the audience. I have always been scared of heights, but he made me do so many aerial acts that is now my favourite,” he added.

Talking highly about the judges, Nabajit Narzary said that while he had learnt from all of them — Remo Dsouza, Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy, but Remo is definitely his favourite. He said, “I took the feedback from the judges very seriously as they know the best. But Remo sir was my favourite from the start. Also, the moment when he touched my feet after a performance, I will never forget that.”

Taking exclusively to EastMojo, Nabajit said apart from his passion for dance, he will try to join the Indian Army to fulfill his dad’s dream. Talking about his Bollywood favorites, he said that he is a fan of Vidyut Jamwal and Tiger Shroff and would love to match step with Bollywood dance icon Govinda. “I really love Govinda Sir’s dancing style and I would definitely want to dance with him. It’s my dream to someday match steps with him,” Nabajit said.

ABSU General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary in his address congratulated all the Top 3 winners of the popular dance reality show. “Such success stories will inspire our next generation and their friends. I congratulate Appun Pegu, who is being felicitated at Gogamukh which is organised by Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK) and Mising civil society organisations. I also congratulate Aadhyashree Upadhyay who is being given grand welcome at her home town at Silapathar by the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU),” ABSU General Secretary said.

