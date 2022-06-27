A six-day-old baby was rescued along with his family from Silchar on Sunday, June 26.

The child was born on June 20, the day the devastating floods inundated Silchar city.

The Srikona Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ 21 Sector Assam Rifles & IGAR (East) received an SOS call about a stranded family with a six-day-old baby.

On Sunday, the Srikona battalion along with Engineer Spear of Spear Corps rescued the infant with his mother to safety through a highly inundated area of Silchar city.

The Srikona Battalion had launched a swift and coordinated rescue operation to escort the infant and his family to a safer place upon receiving the call for help.

The relieved and grateful family members expressed their sincere gratitude towards the Assam Rifles for their humanitarian contribution in this time of crisis.

