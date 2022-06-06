Tinsukia: A restaurant in Tinsukia has been sealed by the district administration on Sunday night after it was found serving liquor without having a bar licence and using domestic LPG cylinder for commercial purposes.

The manager of Apu’s restaurant, on the outskirts of Tinsukia town, Khagiram Baruah has also been arrested and two separate FIRs lodged against the restaurant owner.

The development came three days after a joint team of supply and excise department headed by additional deputy commissioner Monjit Borkakoti conducted a covert raid on Thursday and recovered 33.47 BL of IMFL and five domestic LPG cylinders.

There were allegations of misrepresentation of facts by the restaurant management in front of the media in an alleged bid to twist the facts. A few media houses aired CCTV footage showing two officials consuming liquor and ran a news report stating that raid was conducted following a dispute over the bill.

Talking to the media persons, Tinsukia deputy commissioner Narsing Pawar said, “The raid was conducted following a resolution taken by the administration during a district development meeting earlier in the day to launch a crackdown on various types of illegal activities.”

Five teams comprising various departments have been formed to curb illegal activities flourishing in the district, he said.

“As part of the planned raid, posing as customers, one of the team entered Apu’s restaurant and asked to be served liquor. Immediately, after the restaurant served liquor, the enforcement team waiting outside raided the place and recovered huge quantity of liquor,” Pawar said.

“The owner did not have a bar licence and hence, was not authorized to serve or sell liquor.”

Rejecting the news report, Pawar said the restaurant management has tried to misrepresent the facts and raids were conducted as planned. “The administration stands firmly behind the honest officials in order to boost the morale of hard-working officials,” he added.

Appealing to citizens, Pawar has requested them to directly connect with him over whatsapp and share information or pictures related to illegal activities in their localities. “The district administration has adopted a zero tolerance against illegal activities as per direction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Pawar said.

Pawar can be reached at 7896276001.

ADC Borkakoti said two separate FIRs have been filed and the owner of the restaurant is untraceable.

Meanwhile, amid appreciation by people from various walks of life, chorus grows to act against the perpetrators of illegal acts in various fields.

“Tinsukia is becoming a hub of anti-social activities. There are many restaurants and road-side dhabas which are serving liquor, even to teenagers. Those who visit these places in the evening or night create nuisance after consuming alcohol,” Rana Changmai, former principal of Tinsukia College, said.

Changmai said this bold move by Tinsukia DC is a welcome step. “However, to achieve success in bringing down illegal activities, it is important not just to keep the momentum of the raids going, but also to ensure that all persons involved in such illegal acts are seen from the same lens and are meted with same severity, irrespective of their connections.”

