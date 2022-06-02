Guwahati: Hansraj Saikia from Nagaon has made Assam proud by winning the MRF MOGRIP FMSCI National Rally Championship.

He secured the first position in the 400cc category. He contested the championship in his customized KTM Duke 390. The National Rally Championship was held on May 21 and 22 in Mangaluru.

Saikia said, “The last two rounds of the National Rally Championship were held at Chikmangalur and Mangalore and it was quite challenging for me as I was the only competitor from North East India.”

He further added, “Motorsport has taught me a lot of things in life.”

Talking about the rally, Saikia said, “A national level rally championship consists of 8 to 10 stages where at each and every stage your best timings are calculated. Each stage is about 9.5 km to 12. 5 km and the total rally is about 150 km to 160 km.”

“The first round of the championship was held in Chikmanglur, also known as the coffee land of India. I finished the first round at 4th position with a timing of 1:08:17 secs,” Saikia said.

“In the second round at Mangalore, I finished the rally first in the 400cc category with a timing of 1:11:51 seconds. With this, I became the first-ever-champion from Assam as well as Northeast,” shared a beaming Saikia.

