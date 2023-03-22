Itanagar: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has criticized the order issued by the Upper Siang deputy commissioner (DC) prohibiting the conduct of healing programmes at public places.

The ACF held a press conference at the Press Club here on Tuesday, where its general secretary James Techi Tara said that the order has hurt the sentiments of the Christian community and appealed to the state government to withdraw it immediately.

According to Tara, the forum had submitted a representation to the state government on October 20 last year, appealing it to revoke the order issued by the Upper Siang DC.

The order prohibits any individual, group, faith, or religion from conducting prayer healing, healing crusades, healing through local priests at public premises, and advertising magical remedies for treatment of diseases and disorders.

Tara said that banning the conduct of healing programs at public places is an insult to the Christian community.

“We strongly condemn the order. It seems like the DC has misunderstood the difference between black magic and healing programs, which is very unfortunate,” he said

The ACF leader also raised the issue of Tawang Church construction and sought an invitation from the chief minister to know the update on the matter as per the latter’s assurance to intervene in the matter for a solution.

The forum also expressed its sentiment over the non-allocation of funds for Christian educational institutions during the concluded budget session 2023-24.

Tara urged the state government to follow its slogan “sabka saath sabka vikas” with equal treatment, while claiming that “allocations have been made to RSS education establishments, while the Christian community which has the highest number of established institutions and are providing service to the society are being neglected by the state government.”

