The Rashtriya Raksha University, Pasighat Campus in Arunachal Pradesh commenced a one-week capacity-building program on “Internal and International Border Management” on March 13, 2023.

The primary objective of the program is to equip stakeholders, including defence and internal security personnel, with the essential skills and knowledge necessary for effectively managing the border regions of India.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The inaugural session was attended by Ms Neha Yadav IPS, the Principal of the Police Training Centre in Banderdewa, Arunachal Pradesh. During the session, she shared her valuable experiences and insights regarding the challenges faced by security forces while managing international borders, particularly in the eastern parts of India.

Ms Yadav also encouraged the students to visit the native border districts of Arunachal Pradesh, learn about their native languages and lifestyles, and deepen their understanding of the border regions.

The event was attended by Avinash Kharel, the Director of the RRU Pasighat campus, along with various dignitaries from different fields. During the event, he discussed the significant role of Rashtriya Raksha University in organizing training programs such as this and contributing to India’s national security.

Kharel emphasized that such initiatives would yield positive outcomes in the long run.

The one-week capacity building program will feature multiple specialist speakers from different facets of the Armed Forces, such as the Indian Army, Border Security Force, Air Force, and Navy, along with academicians from defence backgrounds. These experts will deliver sessions on various topics related to different aspects of internal and international border management in India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The capacity-building program is a significant step towards developing the necessary skills and expertise required to manage the border regions of India effectively. It provides an excellent opportunity for participants to learn from experienced professionals and gain valuable insights into the intricacies of border management, the official statement read.

Also Read | Tirap parents, CBOs demand reform in APPSC; denounce null & void demand

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









