Arunachal: The order directing all hotels and restaurants within the administrative boundary of the Naharlagun sub-division to remove signboards displaying ‘beef’ by July 18 next, which was issued by Naharlagun EAC Tamo Dada, has been kept in “abeyance” until further notice.

EAC Tamo Dada on Friday said that his office received several representations from various quarters regarding seeking an extension of the timeline for compliance.

“Considering the representations, the order dated July 13 is hereby kept in abeyance till further order,” the EAC said.

The order, which was issued under Section 144 of the CrPC, has already created an uproar on social media. The order stated that the district administration of Itanagar Capital Region believes in the secular spirit of the Indian Constitution but such open display of the word ‘beef’ on the signboards of hotels and restaurants may hurt the sentiments of some sections of the community and may create animosity between different groups. The hotels and restaurants have also been warned of a Rs 2,000 fine if they don’t comply with the order.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has asked Naharlagun’s EAC to reconsider his now infamous order.

APYC president Tarh Johny, in representation to the EAC on Friday, said that the order has created restlessness in the minds of the people of the state, especially those living in the Itanagar Capital Region.

Johny said the order should also be reconsidered to “avoid any kind of communal or religions conflicts in the coming days.”

The APYC said it is a known fact that the citizens of Arunachal have been consuming beef since time immemorial, and there is also a practice of visiting beef restaurants and hotels among the people to consume beef meat for decades.

“This practice has never hurt the sentiments of any individual or community. In fact, the sudden and unexpected order of the EAC has created restlessness and chaos in the minds of the people,” the Youth Congress leader said.

“The word ‘secularism’ has nothing to do with running restaurants and hotels which have ‘beef’ written in their names. Being in a tribal-dominated and beef-consuming state, we urge the office of EAC to reconsider its order passed on July 13,” the APYC representation read.

Jhony also termed the order as a “misuse of magisterial power and an internal injection of the RSS agenda”.

EAC Dada has, however, clarified that the order was issued by his office as a “preventive measure so that the people do not make a religious issue out of it in the future and there was no ban on consuming beef.”

The EAC also said that a verbal complaint was received by his office from “a group of people stating that such signboards hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.”

