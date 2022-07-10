The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Executive Director of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and five others of a private company based at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) including Executive Vice President & Head (Transmission & Distribution); Assistant Vice President & Business Head- Distribution; RPM; two employees.

A case was registered against an Executive Director, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and others including a private company based at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) & its Executive Vice President & Head (Transmission & Distribution); Assistant Vice President & Business Head- Distribution; RPM; two employees & unknown others. It was alleged that the public servant in conspiracy with others was involved in extending favours to the said private company for various works viz. preparation of inflated bills, early clearing of bills, PVC (Price Variation Clause) etc. related to contracts of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., in lieu of demand & acceptance of illegal gratification. It was further alleged that the said company has bagged tenders, about a comprehensive scheme for Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.

Searches were conducted at 11 premises of the said accused located in Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad which led to the recovery of numerous incriminating documents, materials, digital devices etc. Cash of Rs. 93 lakh (approx.) was recovered from the residence of the Executive Director.

The arrested accused were produced today before the Court of Special Judge, CBI cases, Panchkula (Haryana) and were remanded to Police Custody up to 15.07.2022.

