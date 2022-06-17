Arunachal Pradesh making strides in education sector, says CM

Tawang: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that Arunachal Pradesh is making quick strides in the education sector despite being a late starter when compared to that with the other states of the country.

“Despite being a late starter, Arunachal is making rapid strides today. The state government has already spent around Rs 1,300 crore in the last financial year to develop the infrastructure of various government schools across the state. More funds have been kept for the same this year,” Khandu said.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Kunphen Jangchup Clinic at the Manjushree Vidyapith here.

Terming the National Education Policy adopted by the central government as one of the greatest reforms in the education sector, Khandu said the state government is committed to implement it, in a phased manner, in all government schools of the state by 2030

“Our youths are very talented. They have excelled in all sectors like sports, games, performing arts, music, etc. We are focusing on providing sufficient platforms to our youths to explore, expose and excel in their chosen fields,” he said.

The chief minister proposed the district administration, local officers and leaders to begin a coaching centre at Tawang so that local youths, who cannot afford to go outside the state or to the state capital, can prepare for competitive examinations held by the Union and State Public Service Commissions.

He further assured that all three legislators of the district will contribute from their respective MLA LAD funds for the noble purpose.

Khandu earlier recalled the initial stages of Manjushree Vidyapith’s beginning, which, he said, has been hard due to lack of sponsorship and grant-in-aids

Growing in strength by each year, the school at present has more than 300 students.

“Since the beginning, I have been personally associated with the institute. I have witnessed its difficult initial days and its success in tackling all hurdles to emerge as one of the best educational institutes in the district,” he said.

The chief minister also heaped praises on the devotion and dedication of Padma Shri Lama Thupten Phuntsok, the founder of Manjushree Vidyapith and the one who steered the institute to its present status.

Khandu also recalled the help provided by the Indian Army in terms of men and machinery in land development for the institute’s foundations.

To a request by Lama Phuntsok, the chief minister assured to sanction funds for construction of a multipurpose auditorium for the school within this financial year.

Khandu, on behalf of the people of the state also extended gratitude to Philanthropist Jeff Keplan and the US based Deerfield Partnership Foundation and ‘friends’ of Manjushree Vidyapith for sponsoring the health clinic.

He appreciated the district administration, district health authority and the Indian Army posted in the region for helping to make the clinic functional.

The newly opened clinic will cater to the health services needs of the children of the institute.

Also present on the occasion were Tawang legislator Tsering Tashi, commandant of the 190 Mountain Brigade, deputy commandant of 40 Brigade, officials of the district administration and public leaders.

