BTS is back! The septet’s RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reunite for yet another special ‘Run BTS’ episode and its going to be fun!
Big Hit Music dropped the special ‘Run BTS’ teaser on Tuesday revealing that the Bangtan Boys will be performing ‘fly yoga’.
The teaser opens with the members together and discussing activities they should feature in the new Run BTS episode.
While Jin suggests farming, J-Hope wants to go on a food tour. Jimin offered the idea of trying pole dancing together and V got a little sporty, suggesting they tried their hand at fencing. It was Jungkook who came up with the idea of flying yoga and which finally made the cut.
The teaser further shows all the members in a yoga studio, trying their hand at ‘flying yoga’ also known as aerial yoga.
The members can be seen balancing on a purple suspended silk hammock and trying different moves.
While Jungkook was happy to be in the room, the members seemed to have a tough time keeping up.
The new Run BTS episode will air on October 11, which comes two months after BTS dropped a special Run BTS episode on August 16.
ARMY is definitely going crazy over the new teaser and has taken the internet by storm.
