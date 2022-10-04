BTS is back! The septet’s RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook reunite for yet another special ‘Run BTS’ episode and its going to be fun!

Big Hit Music dropped the special ‘Run BTS’ teaser on Tuesday revealing that the Bangtan Boys will be performing ‘fly yoga’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The teaser opens with the members together and discussing activities they should feature in the new Run BTS episode.

While Jin suggests farming, J-Hope wants to go on a food tour. Jimin offered the idea of trying pole dancing together and V got a little sporty, suggesting they tried their hand at fencing. It was Jungkook who came up with the idea of flying yoga and which finally made the cut.

The teaser further shows all the members in a yoga studio, trying their hand at ‘flying yoga’ also known as aerial yoga.

The members can be seen balancing on a purple suspended silk hammock and trying different moves.

While Jungkook was happy to be in the room, the members seemed to have a tough time keeping up.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The new Run BTS episode will air on October 11, which comes two months after BTS dropped a special Run BTS episode on August 16.

ARMY is definitely going crazy over the new teaser and has taken the internet by storm.

See more ANOTHER RUN BTS SPECIAL EPISODE OMGGGGG pic.twitter.com/9lED7l9oAI — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) October 4, 2022

See more bts in their next run bts special episode : pic.twitter.com/Bpn8xxZGlV — bts quotes archive⁷ ☁️ | thesis ⏳ (@btsqtsarchive) October 4, 2022

See more ARMYS RUN BTS IS BACK AGAIN MY BANGTAN 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nf6EvzRLh1 — MAYCEE ⁷ 🐹 💜 (@seokjinmylabsss) October 4, 2022

See more Run BTS – special episode



11 oktober 2022! (minggu depan) pic.twitter.com/CQfTsdfyjB — Riri 🤍✨#jimtober (@vkookssky) October 4, 2022

See more Run BTS PD granted Jungkook's wish for them to try "Flying Yoga" on next episode and we can see how it looks chaotic and them having crisis😂 pic.twitter.com/YhpVYmrBGw — keci⁷⁺¹ 💜 (@likechizu) October 4, 2022

See more Jungkook finally getting his choice of Run BTS episode!! Everyone freaking out & Jungkook having the time of his life 😂😂



pic.twitter.com/CXuk0XAPi9 — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ ♡BTS Nerd (@_RapperJK) October 4, 2022

See more jimin in flying yoga for next run bts 😂 pic.twitter.com/NRskylaTcK — prod. jimin 𝘫𝘪𝘮𝘵𝘰𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯 (@jmnpromise) October 4, 2022

See more OMG OMG OMG OMG!!!!!!!



RUN BTS x FLYING YOGA!!! 😆😆 i can imagine the chaos 😆 pic.twitter.com/vtUkhmxNPr — littleseven (@littlesevn) October 4, 2022

See more WE GET RUN BTS BACK AND HAPPY YOONGI, MY LIFE IS WORTH LIVING AGAIN pic.twitter.com/XCQsMUVumS — mere⁷ 🌸 misses BTS (@MINSHlNY) October 4, 2022

Also read | ‘Adipurush’: MP minister warns makers over ‘wrong’ depiction of Hindu deities

Trending Stories









