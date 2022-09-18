This week sees the release of Rina Sawayama’s highly anticipated album, Hold The Girl. Indie artist ELIZA also releases her record, titled A Sky Without Stars.

The new tracks are popping too. We’ve got Anne-Marie’s collaboration with Aitch, “Psycho”, Bjork’s second single “Ovule” from her forthcoming LP, 80s band a-ha’s “You Have What It Takes”, and Ravyn Lenae’s “Xtasy” remix featuring Doechii.

Anne-Marie X Aitch – Psycho

Anne-Marie and Aitch collaborate on a bold, sassy and rather dark single which explores toxic relationships. Love the name drops of various women, and the humour.

Björk – Ovule

Björk drops “Ovule”, the second single off her forthcoming LP, fossora. The single is just as abstract, searching and ever transforming as the preceding release. The instrumental arrangement is pretty and chaotic, a familiar territory for the Icelandic artist.

a-Ha – You Have What It Takes

The new wave band a-ha, best known for their hit “Take On Me”, have dropped “You Have What It Takes”. It’s the second single from their highly anticipated 11th album, True North. The track is emotional and ever so compassionate.

Ravyn Lenae – Xtasy Remix (feat. Doechii)

Doechii us going places. The American rapper collaborates with R&B artist Ravyn Lenae for a remix of the latter’s song , “Xtasy”. The song produced by Kaytranada is absolutely gorgeous, airy and fun. Doechii pulls her weight in rapping from bar to bar, and flow to flow, while never losing the focus on the track’s delicate sound.

Noga Erez – NAILS (feat. Missy Elliott)

Noga Erez and Missy Elliott hop on a snazzy hip hop track about confidence, self love, style and nails. The beat is catchy.

Jeremy Zucker, BENEE – i’m so happy

Jeremy Zucker and BENEE deliver what is expected by spinning a beautiful dreamy indie track about love and heartbreaks. Indie music fans will absolutely adore this.

easy life, Gus Dapperton – ANTIFREEZE

Artist Gus Dapperton hops on the new single by British band Easy Life. As expected, both the parties deliver a heartfelt indie pop song. And Dapperton manages to meld into the band’s style without losing his own DNA.

Alice Longyu Gao – MAKE U <3 ME

The hyperpop artist makes a really loud, noisy rock/punk song about obsessive love. A good one for the noise pop fans.

