Agartala: The Tripura government led by Chief Minister Manik Saha is contemplating bringing legislation to curb the inappropriate extraction of underground water, informed a senior officer of the state water resource department.

According to top officials, Agartala has witnessed rapid urbanisation and a rise in apartment construction over the last five years. Sources said underground water is now the only source of water for the city.

As per reports, city dwellers install water pumps to frequently extract underground water instead of staying dependent on the state government’s regulated water supply. An official is concerned that this practice has affected the groundwater tables. He explains to EastMojo, “Water layers are depleting in some areas as people dig deeper than the permissible limit. If the situation persists many water pumps would go defunct in future and the whole city will be left grappling with a severe water crisis.”

He further said that the state’s Water Resource Department was quick to detect and flag the problems of water management and that before it is too late, legislation will be brought about to regulate the use of privately owned water pumps.

He shared that according to the proposed legislation, the use of privately owned water pumps will be regulated. In addition, people will be educated about the perils of misusing technology and encouraged to receive water through state-owned water connections. The legislation, the official said, was meant to prevent an imminent water crisis.

Reportedly, preparations to introduce the new water management legislation are underway and authorities are discussing which agencies would be pressed into action for its implementation.

