Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura may boast of its recent by-election victory as a prelude to its probable success in 2023 general elections, but the real challenge for the party is ahead in the form of Village Committee (VC) elections slated to be held in November.

This time, the battle will be between two ruling parties — the BJP that is ruling the state and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman-led TIPRA, an emergent political party now in power in the TTAADC tribal areas.

After the High Court’s intervention, it is quite clear that the state election commission will declare the VC polls soon after Durga Puja and by November, the whole process would be completed.

On being contacted, chairman of TIPRA Pradyot Kishore Debbarman told EastMojo, “We have already started our preparations for the elections. Yesterday there was a meeting in Agartala. Today, I am attending an organizational meeting at Bagma. A number of such meetings to charge up the organization are lined up.”

On being asked whom TIPRA considers to be the main rival, he said, “BJP is the main rival party for TIPRA at this point of time.”

To a query regarding the proposed meeting of opposition parties, Debbarman said, “I will wait for a formal invite. Whatever I have heard regarding the meeting is through the media.”

Meanwhile, none of the ruling BJP leaders have wished to counter Debbarman officially but a senior functionary of BJP Janajati Morcha, on the condition of anonymity, said that Pradyot’s acceptance of BJP as TIPRA’s main rival indicates how the saffron party is booming in the hill regions of the state.

“Our workers are working tirelessly across the district council areas to make sure that the party secures maximum seats in the VC polls. The results of the VC polls would certainly give a fair idea to us about our strengths and weaknesses before the 2023 elections,” said the leader.

