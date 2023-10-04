Sikkim flood: Rescue operations continue; 1 soldier rescued

Kohima: The Indian Army on Wednesday night informed that one soldier was successfully rescued in Sikkim after 23 had gone missing due to the floods.

A defence official informed that the condition of the rescued soldier is stable. Troops of Trishakti Corps Indian Army had launched a massive search and rescue operation to trace the 23 missing soldiers.

The search operations are undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in the Teesta River even as the roads and bridges were washed away at many places.

Search operations continue to trace 22 personnel who are missing.

The family members of the missing persons have been contacted and informed about the situation, the official said.

All other Indian Army personnel posted in Sikkim and North Bengal are safe and they are unable to contact their family members due to disruptions of mobile communication, it was informed.

