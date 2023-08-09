Sikkim: CM refrains from speaking on Namchi violence

Gangtok: A day after the violent protest in Namchi town over the mysterious death of student leader Padam Gurung, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay refused to address the violence on the pretext that he was addressing the gathering for ‘Tendong Lho Rum Faat’ festival in Gangtok on Tuesday.
He termed the celebration to be ‘not the right occasion’, promising to address the concern on August 10 on the occasion of Jan Unmukti Diwas celebration of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party.
During the Tendong Lho Rum Faat festival, CM Golay and ministers from various communities donned traditional Lepcha attire, symbolising a display of unity and cultural diversity. A tableau rally showcasing Lepcha traditions and culture further emphasised this theme.
While participating in the event, Golay said, “We have to save Sikkim’s unity. I wish to take Sikkim together like a garland of different communities.”
In a public address at Gangtok’s Manan Bhawan, Golay advocated for the inclusion of Lepcha, Bhutia, and Limboo languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. This proposal had been raised during the festival celebrations and is seen as a step towards preserving indigenous languages and cultural heritage.
Speaking about the Stairway to Heaven construction in Daramdin, West Sikkim, a key project pertaining to Lepcha heritage in Sikkim, Golay shared, “25 years ago, the construction started in Daramdin. But every year near elections, work used to get carried out only to be forgotten for the rest of the years. In 2005, it was completely stopped with all payments given. Then, again near the election, it was made an issue. The project that was initially costing Rs. 20 crore has now had its budget raised to Rs. 34 crore, and we are ensuring continuous work throughout the year. Before the end of 2024, we shall finish the project with an increased tower height from 100 to 150 feet.”
The chief minister also announced the construction of Lepcha Bhawan in Gangtok. “The state government will construct Lepcha Bhawan, which can be developed into a Lepcha Cultural Centre. The Sikkim Lepcha Association will be tasked with identifying the land for the construction.”
Additionally, the chief minister announced sending Lepcha Bongthings on an annual Exposure Trip outside Sikkim under the Culture Department. He also informed the gathering about the state government forming a Committee headed by Padmashree Sanu Lama to restore the lost original names of places in Sikkim.
Regarding the demand for enhancement in the reservation quota for the Primitive Tribe from the existing 5% to 10%, Golay assured that the government would look into it and consult with the relevant authorities.
