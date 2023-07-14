Namchi: A protest erupted in Sikkim’s Namchi town on Friday over the death of Padam Gurung, with members of the Gurung community declaring a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for any evidence, which can lead to the arrest of his killers.

The protest, which was attended by Padam Gurung’s family members, representatives from the Gurung community, and members of the public, began from Bhanjyang road and made a circumference of Namchi town. The protesters then blocked the State Highway at the key junction of Kazitar syndicate, where vehicles from across the state converge in Namchi.

Some of the protesters took measurements of the drain where Padam Gurung’s body was found, claiming that it was impossible for a person of his size to have been swept away by the water. They also questioned the police’s investigation into the case, saying that they believe Padam Gurung was murdered.

In a statement, the Gurung community declared a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to anyone willing to provide evidence and information to Sikkim Police and public about the suspected ‘murder of Padam Gurung’.

They also called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the case and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The protest ended peacefully after the police agreed to meet with the protesters to discuss their concerns.

The police have said that they are doing everything they can to find Padam Gurung’s killers, and have appealed to anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Taking part in the rally, Prem Gurung, elder brother to Padam Gurung, thanked the Namchi residents for joining in the rally. He said, “The SIT had declared July 12 to as the deadline for giving their assessment on the case but we haven’t received anything till today. The judicial inquiry began on July 13, which was declared by Chief Minister PS Golay. We do not know how long the judicial inquiry will take place. We will continue our fight for justice. We will carry out a similar state-wide protest if the judicial inquiry is not satisfying.”

Subash Gurung, representing the Gurung community stated, “If any citizen gives information that will help in solving this case, then from citizens as well as from Gurung community, we declare this one lakh cash prize. We are thankful to CM for declaring a judicial inquiry in this case. We are hopeful that the case will be solved. Our faith still stands strong with Special Investigation Team.”

The death of Padam Gurung has sparked widespread outrage in Sikkim, with many people calling for a thorough investigation into the case.

