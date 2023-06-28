NAMCHI: In a tragic incident, Namchi Government College student representative council president Padam Gurung died after being swept by drainage water on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old student was allegedly getting out of his car late at night when he dropped his key, and in finding the same he was swept away by drainage water in Kazitar area of Namchi town.

The general diary was made around 1:30 am at Namchi Police Station. A search operation was conducted and the body was found early this morning. The body was then taken to Namchi District Hospital, and subsequently, it was transferred to the Forensic Department of STNM Hospital.

Upon forensic investigation, sources in STNM Hospital said, “The wounds are in one direction as though he was swept; there seems to be struggle in breathing as a lot of water and sand particles were found in his lungs and body. No injuries outside of his body suggest external injuries; however, some blood was noticed close to one of his ears and nose, and an injury was noticed on his eyebrow. It is hard to ascertain if it was a hit injury, the same could have been sustained during the fall in drain water.”

STNM Hospital officials refused to make an official statement saying that an investigation was still being carried out by the Sikkim Police, while the case was to have been first reported at the Namchi district hospital.

Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha, Sikkim Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Indra Hang Subba and other SKM leaders, Sikkim University Students Association President and members along with other college students were present at STNM Hospital to pay respects to the deceased student.

Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha condoled the death of the student terming the same as a ‘tragic incident’, stating, “It’s a big loss for the family as well as for the state, one who could represent the state and the country. The Chief Minister and the entire state would like to condole deeply. The young man, being the president of SRC in Namchi College, had met with me about a month and a half ago, extending an invitation to the annual college fest. I can still remember his face.”

SUSA President Yogesh Sharma expressed shock at the demise of the SRC President from Namchi College. “We request proper investigation must be done on the matter and we are very sad about the tragedy.”

