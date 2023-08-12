Assm, Meghalaya celebrates World Elephant Day in North Garo Hills

Guwahati: The forest departments of Assam and Meghalaya celebrated World Elephant Day for the first time at Thakurbilla in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, with the goal of fostering long-term inter-state cooperation in mitigating human-elephant conflict (HEC) and coexistence.

The celebration was marked with the theme ‘Safeguarding Elephant Habitats for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ on Friday. The event was organised by the Assam Forest Department, Meghalaya Forest Department, Aaranyak, and British Asian Trust with support of Darwin Initiative.

The programme was attended by over 300 people from both the states including 180 women from the villages affected by HEC.

District Commissioner of Goalpara (Assam) Khanindra Choudhury, SP Goalpara Rakesh Reddy, S N Sangma, Conservator of Forest (territorial, wildlife and social forestry) Garo Hills Region, RK Marak, DFO E&W Garo Hills Wildlife, Tura, Tejas Mari Swamy, DFO, Goalpara, Satish K S, DFO (Territorial), E & N Garo Hills and Jude Rangku T Sangma, ADC, North Garo Hills of Meghalaya, were among the attendees.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the District Commissioner of Goalpara (Assam), Khanindra Choudhury termed the joint celebration as a momentous moment that marks the beginning of a joint initiative for mitigation of HEC and facilitating coexistence.

“Natural habitats of elephants have shrunk because of expansion of human settlements. We have to sensitise people to respect elephant corridors to mitigate HEC. I am very happy that students have been made part of the programme as it will impress their young minds about importance of the heritage animal in our ecosystem and need to conserve them,” he said.

Goalpara DFO, Tejas Mari Swamy, who suggested the idea of holding inter-state Elephant Cup football match on the World Elephant Day, said that coexistence is the only way out of the HEC which required the support and wisdom of villagers from both the states are required. He called for sustained joint efforts from both the states in this regard.

ADC, North Garo Hills in Meghalaya, Jude Rangku T Sangma said that elephants are not aware of geographical boundaries created by human beings so there needs to be coordination among human beings living across state boundaries in mitigating HEC and facilitating coexistence.

Aaranyak’s senior biologist Dr Alolika Sinha and Meghalaya Forest Department officer Donme Ch Marak anchored the programme where a chorus group of students from local Pedaldoba Secondary School, two Hajong and Rajbonshi community dance troupes enthralled the gathering.

The Elephant Conservation Network (ECN) network members from both Garo Hills region and Goalpara were felicitated for their voluntary services towards mitigating human elephant conflict (HEC) and facilitating coexistence.

The Elephant Day celebration event was kicked off with a friendly football match between two team comprising community members and forest officials from both the states. Forest officials from both the states including the DFO, Goalpara took part in the football match. Assam won the match by 4-2 goals. The match was preceded by a match between two teams of local children who received footballs as gifts.

The event ended with the distribution of mitigation tools, such as rechargeable torch lights and distribution of trophies and cash prizes between the two football teams by dignitaries.

The Meghalaya Forest Department is assisted by scientists of Aaranyak to generate scientific and conservation information to assist management decisions. Aaranyak and Meghalaya Forest Department had signed a MoU in this regard a year ago.

