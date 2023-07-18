Guwahati: A recent report by NITI Aayog titled ‘Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2022’ reveals that the northeastern states of Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram are performing below the national average in terms of exports.
The report, released by Vice Chairman Suman Bery, aims to evaluate India’s export scenario and provide valuable insights to states and stakeholders for targeted strategies and improvements.
The report examines four key pillars: Policy, Business Ecosystem, Export Ecosystem, and Export Performance, using 56 indicators to assess the export preparedness of states and union territories. The northeastern states need to focus on enhancing their business and export ecosystems, particularly in the manufacturing sector, which has experienced a decrease in value addition across all states except Arunachal Pradesh.
To improve export performance, the report recommends measures such as improving foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, addressing power deficits in Arunachal Pradesh, and strengthening linkages between industries to enhance cluster strength. It also highlights the importance of improving connectivity and establishing air cargo terminals, cold storage, and warehouses to facilitate exports and overcome geographical disadvantages.
The report also suggests creating knowledge dissemination portals for exporters, organising exhibitions and capacity-building workshops, and leveraging the rich cultural heritage of the northeastern states to develop unique export products. It also emphasises the importance of identifying more Geographical Indication (GI) products for export to diversify the export baskets of these states.
In terms of policy support, Sikkim performs close to the national average, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh lag behind, lacking export-supporting policy measures. Assam faces challenges in export promotion policy, with only 37 per cent of its districts having drafted plans. The report emphasises the need for sector-specific policy measures, public dissemination of information on quality standards, and export promotion measures through awards or incentives.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The institutional framework in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim requires improvement, with the lack of coordination cells and institutionalised mechanisms for grievance redressal of exporters hindering growth. Mizoram faces the absence of a single-window facility, while Assam and Odisha excel in value addition in the manufacturing sector.
The report also highlights the export growth of states like Odisha, Gujarat, and Karnataka in 2021-22 compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019-20. Gujarat emerged as the top state in terms of export share, doubling its export value to US$127 billion, representing over 30 per cent of India’s total merchandise exports.
Overall, the report emphasises the need for targeted strategies and improvements in various areas to enhance the export performance of the northeastern states, enabling them to become more competitive in the global market.
Also Read | India’s space start-ups exploring niche markets, global collaborations
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- The anxiety of being a Naga in Manipur
- Assam: Govt anticipates results of village level climate research project
- Chandy worked tirelessly to uplift people: Himanta
- Can artificial sweeteners cause cancer? What the WHO says about aspartame
- Health Ministry notice to 15 websites for selling e-cigarettes; social media sites under scanner
- Meghalaya: Students union blames political leaders for ineffective policies