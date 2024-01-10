Kalimpong: A formidable 6-member squad from Kalimpong district, aptly named the “Kalimpong Falcons,” has set its sights on glory at the upcoming National Cricket Club (NCC) Cricket Tournament 2024.

Led by Captain Bishal Tamang, the talented team is geared up for the Men’s T-20 competition at the prestigious MGR Sports Academy in Birbhum, West Bengal.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Kalimpong Falcons, featuring players such as Dichen Lepcha, Akib Alam, Swaraj Sharma, Aftab Alam, and Rahol Mahato, all hailing from Kalimpong, aspire to etch an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape.

The team’s strength will be further bolstered by four players from Alipurduar and one each from East Midnapur, Jagram, and Combined XI, showcasing unity in diversity in their quest for success.

The “Kalimpong Falcons” journey to earn a spot in the prestigious tournament has not been a smooth sail though. It is the outcome of years of hard work carried out by several youths, especially those from the Cricket Association of District Kalimpong (CADK) who have been trying hard to promote the sports in the region.

CADK general secretary, Nigyel Tamang, expressed his delight at the fruition of years of effort to promote cricket in the hills.

“Since its foundation, the CADK has been trying hard to promote cricket in the hills and provide the best opportunities for the youngsters to showcase their talent. Though the players from Kalimpong have earned recognition throughout the state and Sikkim, this tournament is the biggest they will participate in, Tamang said.

Founded around a decade ago, CADK, formerly United Cricket Team of Kalimpong (UCCK) has emerged as one of the top teams in Kalimpong, clinching several accolades.

Players representing CADK have represented Kalimpong in several tournaments across the state and Sikkim as well as Nepal.

Prajay Rai, the president of the association, emphasized the CADK’s commitment to the development of cricket in Kalimpong.

“The main aim of CADK is to provide a platform to the youngsters, hence we have been trying hard to get affiliation from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the governing body for the sport in West Bengal,” he said.

Rai mentioned their focus at present is on generating funds to support players for tournaments and highlighted the aim to provide a platform for the younger generation.

“Several talented players came and gave up the sport due to the lack of exposure but we now do not want the next generation to face the same fate,” Rai added.

Due to challenges such as the lack of proper infrastructure and financial backing, cricket in Kalimpong has seen slow growth. Players often rely on their pocket money to buy equipment and participate in tournaments.

“We either buy new kits and jerseys for our team or distribute the money amongst the players when we win tournaments that have cash prizes. Then we collect money again to play other tournaments and this process goes on and on,” Bishal said.

Bishal, playing cricket since the age of 8, sees the NCC tournament as a pinnacle to showcase his abilities and make his team and Kalimpong proud.

Meanwhile, Dichen said the Kalimpong Falcons aim not only for victory on the field but also to inspire the next generation of cricketers in their community.

“We will be taking the first step towards better days for cricket in the hills with our participation in the NCC tournament and we hope this will inspire other players from the Kalimpong and Darjeeling region,” Dichen said, seeking support from his people back home.

Scheduled from January 11 to January 27, the NCC Cricket Tournament promises intense competition, featuring a dynamic Men’s T-20 format with 33 matches, including 30 league games, 2 semi-finals, and a grand finale.

