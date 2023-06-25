Agartala: Athletes from different disciplines in the state on Sunday lodged a formal complaint with the East Agartala Police station against Tripura State Olympic Association Secretary Rupak Debroy.

Players and mentors gathered in front of the residence of Rupak Debroy and demanded his resignation from all sporting bodies in the state.

Speaking to media persons, an ex-Kabaddi player said, “This man (Rupak Deb Roy) has crossed all limits of corruption in the sports body. The funds allocated from the Olympic Association remain under his control. Never ever we saw a single penny being spent from those funds for the welfare of the players. On several occasions, we have taken tough stands against him and complained with the authorities but no action was taken from the end of the state government”.

According to the protesting players, Debroy has direct control over 28 sports bodies which are linked with the Olympics.

“Be it hockey, Kabaddi or other athletic sports, our players are always ignored. He is involved in large scale irregularities. We gave proof of him making space for players of other states to represent Tripura in national meets depriving the sons and daughters of our own state. We are protesting here to seek his resignation. He should resign immediately for the sake of our future”, a player told reporters.

The protests continued for several hours but Debroy, who was inside his house, did not respond. He declined to comment on the allegations leveled against him.

Later the protestors reached East Agartala police station and lodged a complaint. However, the police did not register an FIR at the time of writing this report.

Speaking on the issue, OC East Agartala Police station Rana Chatterjee said, “We are examining the technical grounds of the complaint. We have received a complaint but the process of registration of an FIR is still not complete”.

