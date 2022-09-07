Manipur: Naga apex body to oppose conduct of separate ADC polls in new hill districts

Imphal: The United Naga Council (UNC) on Wednesday resolved to oppose the conduct of separate Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections in seven newly-created districts of Manipur.

The decision was taken during an emergency presidential council meeting held in Imphal.

The Naga apex body, while reiterating the position of the Naga people on the districts created in 2016, stated that the UNC’s demand to roll back the newly-created districts still stands.

“The body also outright rejects the 6th and 7th Amendments of the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council Bill, 2022,” the representatives of the council said.

While reiterating the four Memoranda of Understandings (MoUs) signed between the government of Manipur and the Naga people in 1981, 1992, 1996 and 1998 in regards to the creation of new districts, UNC said that the intervention of the Government of India (GoI) on November 24, 2011, agreed that all stakeholders, including the Naga body(s), who would be affected by such creation would be consulted.

The UNC, however, alleged that the government “treacherously created seven new districts on December 8, 2016, without consulting the Naga people”.

In response, Naga Consultative Meet was held on December 12, 2016, at Tahamzam (Senapati) headquarters and a resolution to press the government for a rollback of the district status granted to new areas was taken up.

The Naga body also mentioned that in this connection, the Naga people imposed 139 days of economic blockade from November 1, 2016. The UNC lifted the economic blockade in the meeting of Tripartite Talk among the Government of India, the Government of Manipur and the representatives of the UNC on March 19, 2017, at Senapati Headquarters.

“The grievances of the United Naga Council, which led to the imposition of economic blockade, was recognized as there was no adherence to the four Memoranda of Understandings and the Government of India’s assurance on the matter. The Government of Manipur agreed to start consultation with all stakeholders to redress the same. Since then, there have been nine rounds of inconclusive Tripartite Talks at the political level,” the representatives added.

